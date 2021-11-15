iHeartRadio

Pedestrian struck by transport truck on Rideau Street

Emergency crews tend to an injured woman on Rideau Street on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.

A stretch of Rideau Street closed briefly Monday morning after a pedestrian was struck by a transport truck.

Emergency crews were called to the scene between Waller Street and King Edward Avenue just after 9 a.m.

A woman in her 20s was taken to hospital in stable condition, paramedics said.

The road reopened by 10:30 a.m.

12