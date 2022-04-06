Pedestrian struck by vehicle dies in hospital: WPS

A man in his mid-thirties has died in hospital after he was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning.

According to the Winnipeg Police Service, a pedestrian was struck at around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Lagimodiere Boulevard and Maginot Street.

One man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The driver met with police and has been identified.

Police said Wednesday morning the male victim died of his injuries.

The collision shut down southbound traffic in the area for much of the morning. Roads were reopened just before noon.