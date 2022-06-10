Pedestrian struck by vehicle Friday night in southeast Calgary

A pedestrian is in hospital after being struck by a vehicle Friday night.

EMS confirmed they transported a man approximately 50 years old to Foothills hospital Friday around 8:20 p.m. in stable, non-life threatening condition.

He was hit at 19 Avenue and 40 Street S.E.

There was no other information available.

This is a developing story…

ALERT: Emergency services are helping a pedestrian involved in an incident on 19 Ave and 40 St SE. Please go slow and watch for fellow Calgarians.. #yyctraffic #yycroads