Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Dartmouth: police


It happened in the area of Victoria Road and Frances Street. Officers on scene appeared to be focusing on a nearby crosswalk.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a collision involving a pedestrian in Dartmouth Wednesday evening.

Police said the pedestrian sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

