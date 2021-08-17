Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Hamilton dies in hospital

A 64-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle in Hamilton last week.

Police said a man was walking southbound across Barton Street at Grosvenor Avenue at approximately 10:40 p.m. on Wednesday when we was hit by a vehicle travelling eastbound on Barton Street.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

Hamilton police told CTV News Toronto that the pedestrian’s injuries were believed to be non-life-threatening at the time and he was transported to hospital.

On Monday, the pedestrian passed away as a result of the injuries sustained following the collision, according to police.

He is the city’s eighth traffic fatality of 2021.

Hamilton police’s Collision Reconstruction Unit has since taken carriage of the investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.