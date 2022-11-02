Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Ottawa's west end

A pedestrian has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Ottawa's west end.

Emergency crews responded to a collision involving a pedestrian on Merivale Road, near Anna Street, at approximately 6:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Ottawa Paramedics tell CTV News Ottawa an adult male was transported to the Ottawa Hospital Trauma Centre in critical condition.

Ottawa police continue to investigate.

This is the second collision involving a pedestrian on Ottawa roads today.

The driver of a vehicle struck a pedestrian on the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway at Woodroffe Avenue at 5:30 a.m., according to the RCMP.

The 35-year-old man is listed in stable condition in hospital.