Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Simcoe, OPP say

Ontario Provincial Police said they are investigating after a pedestrian was stuck by a vehicle in Simcoe on Saturday.

In a tweet posted just before 1 p.m., OPP said a pedestrian was struck at Norfolk Street South and Argyle Street.

The individual was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

