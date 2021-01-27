A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Wednesday night in southeast Calgary.

The incident took place shortly after 9 p.m. on eastbound 17 Avenue and 42 Street S.E.

One witness described the pedestrian as a male who was lying face down in the intersection.

Calgary police and EMS are on scene. All eastbound lanes are blocked.

There was no other information available at the time of publishing.

This is a developing story...

ALERT: There is an incident involving a pedestrian, EB 17 Ave and 42 St SE, all EB lanes are blocked. #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/7yaPjmlTdY