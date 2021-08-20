Pedestrian struck by vehicle in southeast Calgary collision

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in southeast Calgary Friday afternoon, temporarily shutting down roads in the area.

The incident took place around 3:30 p.m. at 11 Street and Heritage Meadows Way SE.

One adult patient in stable, non life-threatening condition was taken to hospital, EMS said.

The road is currently closed in all directions and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

