Pedestrian struck by vehicle in southwest Calgary
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Producer
Stephen Hunt
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Monday afternoon in southwest Calgary.
The incident took place shortly after 3:30 p.m., at the intersection of 10 Avenue S.W. and 37 Street S.W.
There was no word on the condition of the pedestrian or the motorist.
This is a developing story…
ALERT: Emergency services are helping a pedestrian involved in an incident on 37 St and 10 Ave SW. Please go slow and watch for fellow Calgarians.. #yyctraffic #yycroads— YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) July 19, 2021
-
Fatal collision closes Highway 16 west of Hinton: RCMPRCMP are investigating a collision involving three vehicles on Highway 16 west of Hinton, Alta.
-
New wildfire starts near Osoyoos, southeast B.C. warned of smoky skiesA wide tunnel of grey smoke could be seen billowing into the sky, in video and photos taken by residents on Monday.
-
'Comfortable being who I am': NHL prospect and Calgary Hitmen player comes outLuke Prokop became the first player under an NHL contract to come out as gay, making the public announcement Monday morning.
-
WestJet apologizes to customers, says refunds should be issued for rebooked flightsWestJet says it was wrong when it offered credits instead of full refunds to customers who wanted to cancel flights the airline re-booked. In some cases itineraries changed from direct flights to include stop overs and long delays.
-
UBCIC president joins growing calls for a state of emergency over raging B.C. wildfiresThe president of the Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs is joining growing calls for the provincial government to declare a state of emergency due to the raging wildfires threatening communities.
-
Bondy suspended without pay from Essex councilWard 4 Councillor Sherry Bondy has been suspended 30 days without pay.
-
Eclipsed by new development: massive downtown Halifax mural to vanish from public viewA well-known piece of public art in downtown Halifax will soon vanish from public view, eclipsed by a new development, but the artist who painted it says that's simply the nature of the work.
-
Drone interfered with fire fighting operation in the Whiteshell, province saysSmoke from numerous forest fires is blanketing much of southern Manitoba and it’s affecting the air you breathe.
-
Sask. producers attempt to save pastures and crop amid droughtThe Johnstone family never thought they’d be cutting their wheat crop in July. Drought has devastated many of their fields near Corderre, so 80 per cent of the wheat is being harvested green for cattle feed.