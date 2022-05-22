Pedestrian struck by vehicle in west-end Toronto sustains serious injuries
CTV News Toronto Multi-Platform Writer
Phil Tsekouras
Police say a pedestrian was seriously injured after they were struck by a vehicle in Toronto’s Dufferin Grove neighbourhood.
It happened in the area of Dufferin and Croatia streets on Sunday afternoon.
A male patient was transported to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver remained on scene.
Dufferin Street is closed at Bloor Street West as a result of the crash. Drivers should expect delays.
