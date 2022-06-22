Pedestrian struck by vehicle on commercial construction site

A pedestrian is injured after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at Cityscape Drive and 104 Avenue N.E. just after 5 p.m. at a commercial construction site.

EMS confirmed it has transported a patient to hospital, but there was no word on the victim's condition.

A hard hat could be seen on the pavement close to a pickup truck. Police have taped off the area.

Police remain on scene, trying to determine what happened.

ALERT: Emergency services are helping a pedestrian involved in an incident on Cityscape Dr and Cityside Rd NE. Please go slow and watch for fellow Calgarians.. #yyctraffic #yycroads

