Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Sudbury’s Second Ave.

image.png

Sudbury police closed Second Avenue in both directions Monday night after a pedestrian was struck by a car at Kenwood Street. 

Greater Sudbury Police Service shared via social media at 10:45 p.m. that officers were on scene investigating a 'serious accident.'

An hour later, police shared online that they had concluded the investigation at the scene.

Second Avenue is now fully open to traffic.

