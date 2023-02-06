Pedestrian struck in crash at Kitchener intersection

A crash in Kitchener has sent three people to hospital, including a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle that left the roadway.

Police say the collision happened just before 9 a.m. on Monday at the corner of Westmount Road and Queen’s Boulevard.

According to police, two vehicles collided and one of them then left the roadway and hit a pedestrian.

The pedestrian and the two drivers were taken to hospital by ambulance. Police say their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Several neighbours in the area told CTV News crashes and close calls are common at the intersection and they don’t feel safe driving – or even walking – there.

“Going to the intersection, I never trust the green light,” said Queen’s Boulevard resident Erika Urssa. “I always look because I know it always happens here.

In 2019, Urssa said her building was struck a by vehicle in a very similar crash.

“[A] big one, yes and I felt it. That one I did run just because the whole house was shaking,” Urssa said.

There is an elementary school directly across the street from where the crash happened but police say the pedestrian is an adult male and not a student.

Some students in the area said they are on high alert.

“It's very, very busy. That could happen so easily if people aren’t careful,” said one student.

Students told CTV News they take road safety very seriously.

“We always make sure all cars have stopped before crossing, and look both ways too,” said a student.

Police say charges are pending. They’re asking anyone with dash cam footage or who witnessed the crash to call them at 519-570-9777 ext. 6399.

The intersection was fully reopened at 10:30 a.m.