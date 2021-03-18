A woman was struck by a car in downtown Victoria on Thursday morning, suffering potentially life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The collision happened near the intersection of Blanshard and View streets just before 10:30 a.m.

Police say paramedics took the woman to hospital by ambulance for treatment of serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, according to police.

Victoria police said northbound traffic was closed on Blanshard at View shortly after 11:30 a.m.

Police continue to investigate the collision.

Anyone with information on the crash, or who may have video of the incident, is asked to call VicPD's non-emergency line at 250-995-7654, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.