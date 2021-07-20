iHeartRadio

Pedestrian struck in early morning crash on Richmond Row

Richmond Row was closed for several hours early Tuesday morning after a pedestrian was struck.

The crash happened shortly after 12 a.m.

It's not clear how severe the person's injuries are, but Richmond Street had to be shut down between Oxford Street and Piccadilly Street for roughly three hours for the investigation.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area at the time.

