Pedestrian struck in East Gwillimbury

Police in East Gwillimbury are investigating a collision involving a pedestrian Wednesday afternoon.

According to paramedics, the pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle on Davis Drive near McCowan Road and Highway 48.

Police say a pickup truck veered off the road, hitting the pedestrian.

They say the truck driver suffered minor injuries in the collision.

Police closed the area for the investigation. It has since reopened.

There is no word on any charges.