Pedestrian struck in Garson, Falconbridge Rd. closed, Sudbury police say

Motorists in Greater Sudbury are being asked to avoid Falconbridge Road at Goodwill Drive in Garson.

Greater Sudbury police said Friday they are investigating a collision involving a pedestrian on the roadway in the area in front of the Garson Arena.

"Both westbound lanes (heading towards town) of Falconbridge Road at Goodwill Drive are closed and one eastbound lane (heading towards Skead) is also closed," police said in a tweet. "Motorists are asked to find an alternative route."

Officers at the scene told CTV News a 71-year-old female has been sent to hospital with serious injuries and is in critical condition.

The closure is expected to last for a prolonged period of time.

This story will be updated as more information comes available.