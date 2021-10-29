Pedestrian struck in hit-and-run crash: Nanaimo RCMP

An 18-year-old woman is recovering from injuries after she told police she was hit by a vehicle in Nanaimo.

The incident happened on Oct. 12 between 11:30 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. in the east-facing parking lot of Brooks Landing Mall.

The victim told Mounties she was walking through the parking lot towards the crosswalk at Estevan Road when she saw a grey SUV driving towards her.

She heard the engine being revved before she was struck by the vehicle with enough force to lift her off the ground, Mounties said.

Despite being struck she was able to maintain her balance and did not fall, police say.

The driver did not stop after the crash and continued driving through the parking lot. The vehicle was last seen turning onto Estevan Road.

The victim was unable to get a look at the driver, police say. A passenger in another vehicle which was driving by after the collision asked her if she was OK but did not stop, according to RCMP.

The victim was taken to hospital in Nanaimo by her boyfriend where she was treated for soft tissue damage. The hit-and-run was then reported to police.

Investigators were unable to gather any surveillance footage of the parking lot.

If anyone has information on this incident, you are asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file number 2021-38398.