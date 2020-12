An incident has been reported involving a pedestrian being hit in a parking lot Falsbridge Drive and Falconridge Drive N.E.

The incident happened on Dec. 28 before 2:30 p.m.

EMS said the incident seems minor and no one has been transported to hospital.

