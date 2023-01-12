Pedestrian struck in Simcoe

A pedestrian is in hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle, according to OPP.

Const. Ed Sanchuk told CTV News the victim was a man and was taken to hospital in Hamilton with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident happened on Charles Street in Simcoe and police say the driver of the vehicle did remain at the scene.

Charles Street was closed between Payne Avenue and Bellevue Avenue while police investigated but has since reopened.