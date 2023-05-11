iHeartRadio

Pedestrian struck in the Old East Village


image.jpg

On Thursday, emergency crews responded to reports that the driver of a vehicle hit a pedestrian near the Old East Village.

The incident occurred on Adelaide Street just north of Dundas Street just before 1:30 p.m.

The driver of a northbound SUV was questioned by London police at the scene.

Police tell CTV News the victim's injuries are not considered serious.

The investigation continues.

12