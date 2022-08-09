Pedestrian struck in vehicle collision in downtown Calgary

Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon in downtown Calgary.

The incident took place shortly after 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Macleod Trail and 5 Avenue S.E. in Calgary.

Eastbound lanes on 5 Ave. are closed at 1st Street S.E. and northbound through lanes are blocked. Police are asking motorists to use alternate routes.

There was no word on the condition of the pedestrian.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

UPDATE: Emergency services are helping a pedestrian involved in an incident on 5 Ave and Macleod Tr SE, 5 Ave closed EB at 1 St SE. The NB thru lanes are blocked. Please use alternate route. #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/HvLc2hhzde