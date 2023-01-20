iHeartRadio

Pedestrian struck in west London


Serious injuries are reported after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in west London on Friday.

Around 6:20 a.m., police, fire and paramedics responded to the area of Grand View Avenue and Commissioners Road West.

According to police, the pedestrian was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation has been reassigned to the Traffic Management Unit.

The intersection reopened shorlty after 12 p.m.

