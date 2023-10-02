Pedestrian struck, injured in Brampton collision
CTV News Toronto Multi-Platform Writer
Abby O'Brien
A pedestrian was taken to hospital after a driver of a vehicle collided with them in Brampton on Monday afternoon.
According to Peel police, the collision took place at Main and English streets just before 2:30 p.m.
The pedestrian was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, they said.
Police said the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene in the aftermath of the crash.
Main Street is currently closed northbound at English as police investigate.
