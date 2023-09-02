Pedestrian struck, killed at Saanich crosswalk

A 55-year-old woman was struck and killed by a vehicle while walking in a marked crosswalk in Saanich on Friday, police said.

The Saanich Police Department said the fatal crash happened just before 9 p.m. at the intersection of Interurban and Grange roads.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and neither speed nor impairment are considered to be factors in the crash, according to police.

The collision remains under investigation, and anyone who witnessed it or has dash cam video is asked to contact Saanich police at 250-475-4321.