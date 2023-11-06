Pedestrian struck, killed in hit-and-run in Vernon: RCMP

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Vernon, B.C., early Monday morning, Mounties said.

The Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP said it was alerted to a pedestrian who had been hit in the 4300 block of 25th Avenue around 4:40 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, firefighters and paramedics were tending to a man on the road, police recounted.

“The male victim was critically injured and sadly did not survive,” RCMP wrote in a news release issued Monday.

The driver did not remain at the scene. Police said investigators believe the man was hit by a vehicle travelling east on the road.

25th Avenue was closed for the investigation.

Police said they wouldn’t release details about the man because positive identification and notification of his next of kin are pending.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171 and quote file number 2023-19552.