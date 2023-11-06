Pedestrian struck, killed in hit-and-run in Vernon: RCMP
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Vernon, B.C., early Monday morning, Mounties said.
The Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP said it was alerted to a pedestrian who had been hit in the 4300 block of 25th Avenue around 4:40 a.m.
When officers arrived at the scene, firefighters and paramedics were tending to a man on the road, police recounted.
“The male victim was critically injured and sadly did not survive,” RCMP wrote in a news release issued Monday.
The driver did not remain at the scene. Police said investigators believe the man was hit by a vehicle travelling east on the road.
25th Avenue was closed for the investigation.
Police said they wouldn’t release details about the man because positive identification and notification of his next of kin are pending.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171 and quote file number 2023-19552.
-
-
Toronto Metropolitan University appoints retired judge to review open letter by legal students on Israel-Hamas warToronto Metropolitan University will be conducting an external review after more than 70 students from its law school recently signed an open letter declaring their support for 'all forms of Palestinian resistance' and denying Israel’s existence while demanding that the school administration call for a ceasefire in the region.
-
Sentencing hearing begins for man, mother involved in fatal crashDozens of friends and family members flooded a Winnipeg courtroom Tuesday as the sentencing hearing began for a man who pleaded guilty to impaired driving in a fatal collision that killed a 24-year-old woman.
-
-
$500K in stolen property recovered from single suspect, Kelowna RCMP sayMore than $500,000 worth of stolen property has been recovered from a single suspect in B.C.'s Okanagan, according to authorities.
-
Perth County farm incident sends one to trauma centre with serious injuriesA 34-year-old was transported to a trauma centre Monday, after police say they were injured in a farm incident in Perth County.
-
Police investigate hate-motivated graffiti at two Kitchener schoolsWaterloo regional police are investigating two separate incidents of hate-motivated graffiti at Kitchener schools.
-
Original power station transforming into craft distillery as industry booms in AlbertaStarting in 1911, the solid concrete building pushed electricity into Calgary's early power grid. But by this time next year, the former East Calgary Sub-Station in the southeast neighbourhood of Highfield will serve craft cocktails and fine food, and host events.
-
Kitchener crash closes section of Huron RoadA collision has closed Huron Road in Kitchener between Trussler Road and Amand Drive.