Pedestrian struck, killed in northwestern P.E.I.

Police say a pedestrian has died after he was struck in northwestern Prince Edward Island.

West Prince RCMP, fire and ambulance crews were called to Union Road in St. Edward shortly after midnight Thursday.

Police say the victim was a 31-year-old man.

The road was closed for several hours while a traffic reconstructionist attended the scene. It reopened around 6 a.m.

Police are asking anyone with information about the collision to call them.

For more P.E.I. news visit our dedicated provincial page.