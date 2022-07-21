Pedestrian struck near downtown Windsor: police

A portion of Wyandotte Street west is closed after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle, according to police.

The extent of the injuries are unknown and the investigation is in its initial stages.

Wyandotte Street is closed in both directions between Caron Avenue and Janette Avenue

Witnesses are asked to contact Windsor police with case number 22-64599.

Wyandotte St W is closed for traffic between Caron and Janette in both directions, due to an accident. #YQGtraffic -15465