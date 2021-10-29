Pedestrian struck near St. Joseph's Hospital
Staff
CTVNewsLondon.ca
One person has been taken to hospital after they were struck by a vehicle Friday morning.
Shortly after 7 a.m. emergency crews were called to the intersection of Wellington Street and Grosvenor Street for a report of a pedestrian struck.
Once on scene first responders found an individual on the ground.
They were attended to by firefighters and EMS and taken to hospital.
The severity of their injuries is unknown at this time.
More information is expected to be released as it becomes available.
