Pedestrian struck on Guelph road: police

A section of a major Guelph road was closed Friday morning after police say a pedestrian was struck.

In a tweet posted at 9:58 a.m. police said it happened on Victoria Road North near Hadati Road.

The southbound lanes of Victoria Road were closed while police investigated the collision.

In a tweet posted at 11:07 a.m., police said the road had reopened.

Police have not released any information on injuries or the cause of the collision.