Pedestrian struck on Highway 1 in Abbotsford; eastbound lanes closed


An Abbotsford police cruiser is seen in this undated file image.

Emergency crews are responding after a pedestrian was struck on Highway 1 through Abbotsford, B.C., on Tuesday afternoon.

The Abbotsford Police Department said the collision happened east of Clearbrook Road before 2 p.m., prompting the closure of the eastbound lanes of the highway.

Authorities have not provided any details on the extent of the pedestrian's injuries, or an estimate for when the highway might reopen.

 

