Pedestrian struck on Highway 11 in Oro Medonte

A portion of Highway 11 in Oro Medonte was shut down after a pedestrian was struck on Wednesday night.

Police say it happened in the northbound lane of Line 13 shortly before 8:30 p.m.

The pedestrian was rushed to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The southbound and northbound lanes of the highway were closed for a number of hours as police investigated. The investigation is ongoing. 

