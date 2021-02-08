Police in Brant County are investigating after a crash on Highway 403 that involved a car and a pedestrian.

According to a news release, the crash happened at around 7:40 a.m. on Monday. In a video posted on Twitter, the OPP said that the pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances around the crash are not yet clear.

Officials closed the eastbound lanes of the highway between Rest Acres Road and Oak Park Road. They expect the closure to last several hours and asked drivers to avoid the area.

Police are asking anyone who may have been in the area at the time and who has a dash camera to contact them.

#brantopp on scene of vehicle vs pedestrian collision Highway #403 eastbound is closed between Rest Acres Road and Oak Park Road. Pedestrian has been taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.^kj pic.twitter.com/IHGj5OiLfn