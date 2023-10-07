Pedestrian struck on northern Ont. highway, OPP investigating

Highway 11 fully reopened Saturday after a serious collision – involving a pedestrian – on Friday evening closed the roadway for about five hours, said police.

The collision happened just after 7 p.m. near Milne Sherman Road in Tenagami, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said in a news release.

Tenagami, Ont. is located about 100 km northwest of North Bay.

“A pedestrian was struck in the northbound lanes of Highway 11 near Milne Sherman Road,” said police.

“The 87-year-old person suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital.”

OPP said the crash is under investigation.

The Ministry of Transportation’s 511 Twitter account said the highway fully reopened shortly after midnight.

Police have not released any details on the cause of the crash, any other injuries or if any charges are pending.

Officers are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision or may have information about the crash to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

