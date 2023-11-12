Pedestrian struck: serious motor vehicle collision in North London Sunday

London Police closed a section of Adelaide Street Sunday evening as they investigate a serious collision involving a pedestrian.

At 5:30pm police responded to Adelaide St. North near Glenora Drive after reports that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

Police asked motorists to avoid the area while they conduct their investigation however, the street has now reopened.

The London Police Forensic Identification Unit had a drone flying over the area as they conducted their investigation.

Emergency services are on scene of a serious motor vehicle collision in the North end of the city. Click below for further information.https://t.co/F9uLZxhvyu pic.twitter.com/vKH3sQfJEg