Pedestrian struck, seriously injured on Greenbank Road


An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen behind police tape. (CTV News Ottawa)

A woman is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Ottawa's west end.

Emergency crews responded to the collision involving a pedestrian at Greenbank Road and Banner Road at 1:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Ottawa paramedics say a woman was struck by a vehicle, and was transported to the Ottawa Hospital trauma centre in serious but stable condition.

Police continue to investigate.

