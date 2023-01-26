Pedestrian struck while crossing Brunswick Street in Halifax
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Coordinator
Natalie Lombard
Police say a pedestrian is in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing a street in Halifax.
Halifax Regional Police responded to a vehicle pedestrian collision on Brunswick Street just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
Police say the driver of a vehicle hit a man who was crossing the street.
They say the man has been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators from the Halifax Regional Police Collison Reconstruction Unit are on scene.
As of 12:15 p.m., Brunswick Street is closed to traffic between Sackville and Doyle streets.
Police are asking people to use alternate routes.
