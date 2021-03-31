Pedestrian succumbs to injuries after hit by vehicle in Norfolk County

A pedestrian has died in hospital after he was struck by a vehicle near Simoce Ont. earlier this month.

OPP say Isaak Peters Epp, 37, was hit while on Vittoria Road in Charlotteville in the early morning hours of March 14.

Epp suffered serious life-threatening injuries and was first taken to a local hospital by ambulance but was eventually airlifted to a Hamilton hospital.

The driver of the vehicle was not hurt.

He succumbed to his injuries in hospital on March 26.

No word if charges will be laid.

Police continue to investigate.