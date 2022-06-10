Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle in Vaughan

A female pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Vaughan Friday evening.

York Regional Police said the collision occurred on Portage Parkway near Highway 400.

The woman was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the vehicle remained at the scene.

Portage Parkway is closed between Weston Road and Applewood Crescent due to the crash.

Police said the closure is expected to last for several hours.