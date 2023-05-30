Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after crash at Victoria Hospital
An investigation is currently underway after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of London, Ont.’s Victoria Hospital on Tuesday night.
According to the London Police Service (LPS), on Tuesday at approximately 5:20 p.m., emergency crews responded to LHSC’s Victoria Hospital, located in the 800-block of Commissioners Road East, for a report that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle in the parking lot.
Upon arrival, police located a man who was then transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.
A section of the affected parking lot remains closed while London police conduct their investigation.
Members of the LPS Traffic Management Unit and the Forensic Identification Unit are on scene as part of the investigation.
Police said traffic is not impacted, and that a drone will be flying overhead in the area to assist with the investigation.
The cause of the collision remains unclear at this time.
London police said the investigation is in its early stages and more information will be released as it becomes available.
— With files from CTV News London’s Daryl Newcombe
