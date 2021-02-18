Emergency crews took a pedestrian to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a waste collection truck in Kitchener.

A police spokesperson said that the person was crossing Tremaine Crescent on Thursday when a driver turned left onto the crescent and struck her.

Police responded to the scene at around 9 a.m.

In a news release, police said the driver of the waste management truck was making a left turn onto Tremaine Crescent when they hit a female pedestrian crossing the street.

Police have ruled out a number of factors in the crash, including speed, weather and alcohol.

Officials are investigating and have closed the area around the crash site while they do so. Police are asking anyone who may have seen the crash to contact them.

This is a developing story. More to come...

