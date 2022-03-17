Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries following Old South collision

London police tell CTV News that a pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck in Old South late Wednesday night.

Police say it happened on Wharncliffe Road near Elmwood Avenue around 10:20 p.m. The male pedestrian was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries. His current condition is not known at this time.

Police say everyone involved remained at the scene.

A section of the street was closed in both directions but has since reopened.

The investigation continues.