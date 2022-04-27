Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in Abbotsford hit-and-run, police say
Staff
CTVNewsVancouver.ca
Police in Abbotsford are investigating a hit-and-run crash that sent a 38-year-old man to hospital with life-threatening injuries late Tuesday night.
The collision happened on Hillcrest Avenue at Clearbrook Road just before midnight, the Abbotsford Police Department said in a news release Wednesday.
A driver hit a pedestrian, then drove away from the scene, according to police.
When emergency crews arrived, they found the victim suffering from life-threatening injuries.
Investigators are now working to identify the suspect vehicle. They're asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash cam video recorded in the area either just before or just after the collision to contact them at 604-859-5225.
