Pedestrian suffers serious injuries in southeast Calgary collision

Calgary EMS say a pedestrian suffered serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle on Monday afternoon.

The incident happened in the intersection of Eighth Avenue and 44 Street S.E. just before 3 p.m.

Paramedics transported the victim, an elderly male, to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Earlier in the day, a separate pedestrian collision in north Calgary sent a man to hospital.

Emergency crews were called to an area along Centre Street North between 68th Avenue and the Thornhill Aquatic and Recreation Centre at roughly 4:40 a.m.

The victim, a man who had been in a wheelchair, suffered serious, life-threatening injuries.