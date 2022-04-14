Pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle at Etobicoke plaza parking lot

A male pedestrian has been seriously injured after being struck by a car in a plaza parking lot in Etobicoke Thursday afternoon.

Police said they were called for a collision on Royal York Road, south of Lawrence Avenue, just before 4 p.m.

The driver of a vehicle hit a pedestrian and subsequently crashed into a building, police said.

When police arrived, they located a man in his 60s with serious injuries.

He was rushed to a hospital. There is no word on his condition.

Another person was also taken to the hospital. The severity of their injuries is unknown.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police said.