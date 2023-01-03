Pedestrian taken to hospital after being struck by impaired driver in Toronto's west end: police
CP24 Web Content Writer
Jordan Fleguel
A pedestrian has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto’s west end Tuesday evening.
Officers responded to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian in the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Miranda Avenue at around 9 p.m.
Upon arrival, officers located a victim with serious injuries who was taken to hospital by paramedics.
The driver of the vehicle was arrested for impaired driving at the scene, police say.
Police have not released any further information about the victim, driver or the circumstances leading up to the collision.
Eglinton Avenue West is currently closed from Miranda to Hartley avenues while Toronto police investigate the incident.
-
UTV crash in Hastings Highlands leads to drug bustOntario Provincial Police say a response to a UTV crash led to the arrest of two people on accusations of possessing several illegal drugs.
-
Senators goalie getting new 'Deadpool' maskWith Ryan Reynolds expressing serious interest in being a part-owner of the Ottawa Senators, one player is getting a head start on his arrival.
-
Former Sudbury area teacher guilty of misconduct after sending sexual messages to studentsA former teacher from the Rainbow District School Board has been found guilty of professional misconduct and is suspended for 22 months after sending inappropriate messages to five female students in the summer of 2019.
-
Another Manitoba Tory, Myrna Driedger, says she will not seek re-electionAnother Manitoba Progressive Conservative has announced they will not seek re-election.
-
Suspended driver caught speeding on Hwy. 69Ontario Provincial Police in the French River area have charged a suspect from southern Ontario with speeding following an incident Jan. 2.
-
Youth, 12, facing charges after allegedly throwing objects at Dartmouth homesA 12-year-old is facing charges after allegedly throwing objects at homes in Dartmouth, N.S., overnight.
-
Saskatoon city councillor wants more funding for snow removalOne Saskatoon city councillor thinks it's time the city starts budgeting for annual residential snow removal.
-
Halifax police investigating suspicious fireAn investigation is ongoing after police say a suspicious fire happened in Halifax early Wednesday morning.
-
Family members from Ottawa, GTA share $500,000 lottery prizeSix family members from Ottawa and the GTA are splitting a $500,000 lottery prize.