Pedestrian taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle
CTV Windsor Web Writer
Lindsay Charlton
Windsor police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle downtown Friday morning.
Police say the person was struck at the intersection of Wyandotte Street and Aylmer Avenue and was taken to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
The eastbound lanes were closed at Aylmer Ave. after the incident at 9:06 a.m.
The scene was cleared and all lanes on Wyandotte St. reopened by 11 a.m.
The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been laid at this time, police say.
There were no other injuries to anyone else involved.
Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to contact police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000.
