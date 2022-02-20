Pedestrian taken to hospital after hit-and-run in Mississauga

A pedestrian has been critically injured in a hit-and-run in Mississauga, Peel police say.

The collision happened in the area of Derry Road and Cattrick Street, west of Airport Road, just before 7 p.m. Sunday.

Peel paramedics said a female pedestrian was taken to a local hospital in serious, life-threatening condition.

The driver of the vehicle did not remain at the scene.

Police said they don’t have a description of the vehicle at this time.