Pedestrian taken to hospital by air ambulance after crash in Kitchener

One person was taken to hospital by air ambulance Friday after being hit by a car at the intersection of King and Frederick streets in Kitchener.

According to a witness, it appeared a man was coming out of the Frederick Street Mall and was attempting to cut across the street to the LRT platform when he was hit and flipped over the vehicle.

“It all just happened so quickly,” said Alexander Montiero who was at the corner of King and Frederick waiting for a bus when he saw and heard the crash.

According to Montiero, the person who was hit was crossing the street several metres away from the crosswalk.

“That person, unfortunately, went over the car, almost five feet in the air,” he said. “It was really, really scary to see.”

A white car with damage to the front end was one scene and Montiero said that was the vehicle involved in the crash.

“Luckily there was a few people like myself who were around to help out keep him on the ground, keep his head down and make sure he was okay,” said Montiero.

At the time, Montiero said the man appeared to be alright. However, Waterloo regional police later said he was transported to hospital by air ambulance.

Police, including the traffic unit, were at the scene investigating Friday, and the eastbound lanes of Frederick were closed for several hours.

It’s unclear if charges will be laid. There is no word yet on the extent of the injuries.

COLLISION INVESTIGATION:

There will be significant delays in the area of King Street and Frederick Street.



Officers currently on scene for a collision involving a pedestrian. North lane on Frederick Street is closed.



More information to follow.



Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/ZUgbmcWt3J

This is a developing story and will be updated.